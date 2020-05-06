Brinker Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 42.7% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $105.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.74 and its 200 day moving average is $109.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $126.19.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $721.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.79 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.05%. AptarGroup’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.