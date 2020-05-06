Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 37,569 Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,569 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. Brinker Capital Inc. owned about 0.76% of Evans Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVBN. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,463,000. Pwmco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. Evans Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $41.75.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVBN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Hovde Group raised Evans Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Evans Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $56,454.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,891.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $49,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

