Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 3,096 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after buying an additional 11,571 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,560,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 418,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.50 per share, with a total value of $34,536,232.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN opened at $98.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $137.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.32.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

