Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 1,642 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.38.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Huntsman had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra upgraded Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.37.

In other Huntsman news, CEO Anthony P. Hankins purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $32,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 510,366 shares in the company, valued at $8,257,721.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Wade Rogers purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 394,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,743.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 44,625 shares of company stock worth $789,217. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

