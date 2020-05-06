Brinker Capital Inc. Invests $891,000 in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $68.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.24.

