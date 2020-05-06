Brinker Capital Inc. Has $951,000 Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 11.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average of $43.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 43.97%. On average, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 70.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GSK. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.