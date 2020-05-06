Brinker Capital Inc. Has $1.02 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.63.

Shares of JKHY opened at $176.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.13. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $177.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

