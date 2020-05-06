Brinker Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 12.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 9.5% in the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 34,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth $256,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 266.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at $30,082,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Lisa Buckingham purchased 1,500 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,005.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,459.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

LNC opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $67.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

