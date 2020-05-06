Brinker Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 216,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 30,442 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,612,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,651,000 after acquiring an additional 175,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Roth Capital lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

In other news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $728,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,796 shares in the company, valued at $755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $66,641.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,955.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,917. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLLI opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.66.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $422.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.08 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

