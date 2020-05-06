Brinker Capital Inc. Decreases Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,055,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Lumentum by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Lumentum by 14,566.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.68.

Lumentum stock opened at $82.04 on Wednesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $189,413.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares in the company, valued at $14,061,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

