Brinker Capital Inc. Decreases Position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Immunomedics by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Immunomedics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Immunomedics by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Immunomedics by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its position in Immunomedics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMMU opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $32.83.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Immunomedics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

In other Immunomedics news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc acquired 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

