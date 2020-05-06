Brinker Capital Inc. Cuts Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 38,394 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Total in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Total by 9.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Total by 474.4% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Total by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,154 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Total by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,658 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

In related news, Director S.A. Total bought 81,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $719,742.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,843,098 shares of company stock worth $15,163,517 over the last ninety days.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. Total SA has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91. The stock has a market cap of $87.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOT. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.