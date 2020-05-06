Brinker Capital Inc. Cuts Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1,003.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $88.77 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average of $106.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.04.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

