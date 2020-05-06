Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 5,968 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,556 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,056.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OC. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

Shares of OC stock opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.