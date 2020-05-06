Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in KLA by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in KLA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in KLA by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in KLA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total value of $99,326.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,217.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $646,476.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,577. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $155.63 on Wednesday. KLA Corporation has a 52 week low of $101.34 and a 52 week high of $184.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.81 and a 200 day moving average of $163.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of KLA from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.56.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

