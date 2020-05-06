Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,212 Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LANC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. CL King began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $142.63 on Wednesday. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.55 and a 12-month high of $166.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

