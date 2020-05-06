Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 5,597 Shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,337 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.61. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $56.58.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.08 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

