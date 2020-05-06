Bravura Solutions (ASX:BVS) Trading 0.4% Higher

Bravura Solutions Ltd (ASX:BVS) traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$4.68 ($3.32) and last traded at A$4.57 ($3.24), 1,631,422 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.55 ($3.23).

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$4.65.

Bravura Solutions Company Profile (ASX:BVS)

Bravura Solutions Limited provides enterprise software and software-as-a-service (SaaS) to the wealth management, life insurance, and funds administration markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Funds Administration.

