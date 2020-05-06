BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of BorgWarner worth $7,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 40,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,607,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,747,000 after buying an additional 704,713 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,459,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,296,000 after acquiring an additional 26,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,920,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

BorgWarner stock opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.71.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

