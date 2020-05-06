Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,150 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $125.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.41 and a 200-day moving average of $281.48. The stock has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 386.65 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Nord/LB downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $375.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

