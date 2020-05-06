BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Healthcare Trust Of America stock opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.50 and a beta of 0.57. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust Of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicki U. Booth purchased 1,750 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $50,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,443.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 427,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,947,000 after buying an additional 72,366 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,241,000 after buying an additional 232,614 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 304,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,208,000 after buying an additional 55,869 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

