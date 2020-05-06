B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

BMRRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMRRY opened at $15.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.23. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $22.64.

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

