Blueberries Medical (CNSX:BBM) Trading 16.7% Higher

Blueberries Medical Corp (CNSX:BBM)’s stock price rose 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, approximately 229,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Blueberries Medical from $0.47 to $0.39 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.13.

Blueberries Cannabis Corp, through its subsidiaries, produces cannabis. The company is headquartered in Ontario, Canada.

