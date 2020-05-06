Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BE shares. ValuEngine cut Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

In related news, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 8,400 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,745 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $31,430.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,301 shares of company stock valued at $198,578. Company insiders own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Bloom Energy by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97. The company has a market cap of $942.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 3.24.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.30). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 1,384.87%. The company had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

