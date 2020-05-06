BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07. BK IRELAND GRP/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $6.32.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial and leverage finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

