BioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

BioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $137.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “bioMérieux S.A. designs, develops, manufactures and markets systems in the field of vitro diagnostics. The company provides diagnostic solutions which determine the source of disease and contamination. It also offers solutions for managing infectious diseases, cancers and cardiovascular diseases in clinical applications. The company provides solutions for the enumeration of microbial flora, detection of specific pathogenic bacteria, monitoring of air and surface quality and sterility testing for the agri-food, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. bioMérieux S.A. is based in Marcy L Etoile, France. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioMerieux in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

BMXMF stock opened at $129.30 on Monday. BioMerieux has a twelve month low of $75.70 and a twelve month high of $139.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.47.

BioMerieux Company Profile

bioMérieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that involves culturing biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as measures the specific biomarkers of various pathologies, such as metabolic, hormonal, infectious, etc.

