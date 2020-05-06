Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) has been trending positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Big Lots earned a daily sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Big Lots’ score:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Big Lots from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Big Lots from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Big Lots from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $38.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.16.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Big Lots news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $29,663.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,845.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

