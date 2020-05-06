Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 4,690 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Bessemer Securities LLC trimmed its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 71.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $101.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.80. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $186.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.71.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

