Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 388,211 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,694,000 after purchasing an additional 51,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,064,000 after buying an additional 19,017 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,677,000 after buying an additional 18,872 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 322,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,557,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,793,000 after purchasing an additional 66,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $86.89 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $180.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.63 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRL. BidaskClub lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.80.

In other news, Director Carl T. Berquist acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.60 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,239.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

