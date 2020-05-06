Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 49,200 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 49,200 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of NovaGold Resources worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,136,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,329 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 15,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

A number of brokerages recently commented on NG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovaGold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 18,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $171,299.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,470.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 12,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $113,876.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,805,873.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,146 shares of company stock valued at $3,603,011 in the last three months.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

