Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 25,585 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,585 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the third quarter worth about $1,233,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 93,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after buying an additional 29,032 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 3,031.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of National HealthCare stock opened at $66.12 on Wednesday. National HealthCare Co. has a 12-month low of $56.54 and a 12-month high of $89.54.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $253.88 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

