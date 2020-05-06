Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 2,147 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,525,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,216,000 after acquiring an additional 793,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,680,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,153,000 after acquiring an additional 879,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,787,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,636,000 after acquiring an additional 722,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PM opened at $72.20 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $114.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.64.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.46.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

