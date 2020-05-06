Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 2,042,347 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 85.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,042,347 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $33,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.71.

NYSE DIS opened at $101.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.80. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

