Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,667 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of CSG Systems International worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CSG Systems International by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

In other news, CEO Bret C. Griess sold 30,000 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $1,556,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,197,906.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 4,653 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $225,623.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,777 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,366.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $58.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.91.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $236.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.50 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSGS. Sidoti raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

CSG Systems International Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.