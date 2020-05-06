Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Balchem worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

BCPC opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.74. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $113.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $174.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Balchem’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Balchem from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Balchem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

