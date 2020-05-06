Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,524 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $831,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,636,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11,851.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $308,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,394 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $124.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $98.85 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.56. The company has a market cap of $348.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.