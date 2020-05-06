Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 33,982 Shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,982 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Evertec worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evertec in the 1st quarter worth about $6,932,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 763,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,355,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Evertec by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Evertec by 17.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evertec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of Evertec stock opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. Evertec Inc has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $37.38. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Evertec had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 54.99%. The firm had revenue of $127.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evertec Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Evertec’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

