Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Mantech International were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mantech International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,504,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,194,000 after buying an additional 70,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mantech International by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,373,000 after buying an additional 28,511 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mantech International during the fourth quarter worth $33,337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mantech International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 17,089 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mantech International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,395,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Mantech International alerts:

In other Mantech International news, Director Richard J. Kerr purchased 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $30,240.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,745.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $311,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $898,623.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $75.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.21. Mantech International Corp has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $93.99. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Mantech International had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mantech International Corp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Mantech International’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

MANT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mantech International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Mantech International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mantech International in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Mantech International from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mantech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.