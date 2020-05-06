Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,810 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,515 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. INCA Investments LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 2,953,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,713 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $14,706,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 315,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 104,885 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 312,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. 12.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BSAC opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $30.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4154 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BSAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander-Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

