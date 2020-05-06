Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of MAXIMUS worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in MAXIMUS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,452 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

NYSE:MMS opened at $65.92 on Wednesday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $82.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.97. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.91.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $651,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

