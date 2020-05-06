Bessemer Group Inc. Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 105,115.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,172 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,092 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth about $1,895,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe purchased 1,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.97 per share, with a total value of $58,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,468.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Erickson purchased 350 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.79 per share, with a total value of $25,826.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,643 shares in the company, valued at $121,236.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,750 shares of company stock valued at $109,537. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOH opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.04. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $95.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $172.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.20%.

BOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Compass Point upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

