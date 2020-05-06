Bessemer Group Inc. Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,598 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of J2 Global worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in J2 Global by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J2 Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in J2 Global by 463.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.54. J2 Global Inc has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $104.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $405.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. J2 Global’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that J2 Global Inc will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

In other J2 Global news, CEO Vivek Shah acquired 13,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.74 per share, with a total value of $998,077.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,956 shares in the company, valued at $48,652,451.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $249,548.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,675.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

