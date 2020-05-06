Bessemer Group Inc. Has $3.82 Million Position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAM. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 9,940.0% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.50, for a total value of $4,205,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.27, for a total value of $9,181,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,684 shares of company stock worth $45,770,166. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer stock opened at $485.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $388.76 and a 200-day moving average of $380.58. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52 week low of $290.02 and a 52 week high of $487.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAM. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $402.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $427.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $480.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.54.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

