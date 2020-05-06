Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 12,708.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82,481 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Life Storage worth $7,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 894,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,887,000 after acquiring an additional 197,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,900,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,745,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 457,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,494,000 after acquiring an additional 124,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.09.

In other Life Storage news, Director Edward J. Pettinella acquired 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.08 per share, for a total transaction of $257,800.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $964,776. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark G. Barberio bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,033.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,680 shares of company stock worth $1,087,573. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $85.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Life Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $67.31 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.61 and its 200 day moving average is $105.01.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $147.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.29 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 45.01%. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.16%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.