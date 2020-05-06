Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 768 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 151,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $620.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $530.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $585.69. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $756.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of -171.06 and a beta of 1.56.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $652.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Mercadolibre from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercadolibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.00.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka bought 5,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

