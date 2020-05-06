Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 266 Shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of NorthWestern worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Sidoti raised NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on NorthWestern from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $246,977.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at $283,226.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $248,674.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,265 shares of company stock worth $653,731 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average of $69.47. NorthWestern Corp has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $80.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $335.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

