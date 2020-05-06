Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 15,174 Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Emcor Group worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Emcor Group by 394.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the first quarter worth $2,847,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 136.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 261,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

NYSE:EME opened at $60.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.21. Emcor Group Inc has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Emcor Group’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EME. ValuEngine cut Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson cut Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emcor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.52 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.