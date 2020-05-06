Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Haemonetics worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $106.38 on Wednesday. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $63.41 and a 52-week high of $140.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $264,923.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $130,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,502. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

