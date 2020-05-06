Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,349.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,196.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,320.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $909.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

