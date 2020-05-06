Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 45.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 45.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Shares of PBH opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.